Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Pentecostal Apostolic Church
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Pentecostal Apostolic Church
59366 Mayflower Road
South Bend, IN
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Southlawn Cemetery
South Bend, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Gentry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy D. Gentry


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy D. Gentry Obituary
Peggy D. Gentry

Nov. 24, 1942 - Jan. 19, 2020

SOUTH BEND , IN - Peggy D. Gentry, 77, residing in South Bend, formerly of Bremen, entered the gates of heaven at 10:57 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 while at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, following a brief illness.

She was born November 24, 1942 in East Prairie, MO, a daughter of the late Butler & Edna (Huffman) Smith. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joe & Ellen Gentry of South Bend; and daughters-in-law, Peggy Gentry of South Bend and Marci Gentry of Mishawaka. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Dahlia (Sam) Witt, Andrew (Ariel) Gentry, Trent (Molly) Gentry, Shyanne Gentry, Amber (Tyler) Sharp, Rhett (Kyla) Gentry, Natalie (Brian) Wade, and Billy Poor, along with fourteen great-grandchildren and two more on the way. Peggy is also survived by her sisters, Louise Russell of South Bend, Shelby Norris of Niles, MI, Norma (Lowell) Wright and Sue Overholser, both of South Bend; and two sisters-in-law, Marie Smith of Edwardsburg, MI and Margaret Smith of Florence, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Dennis Gentry on January 3, 2012 and Mike Gentry on October 8, 2015; a great-granddaughter, Alula Wade in Feb. 2019; sisters, Maunedith Heffington and Lavolyn Smith; and brothers, Bimel Smith, Samuel Smith, and Noah “Sonny” Smith.

Mrs. Gentry worked for many years at Bremen Corp. She loved the Lord, and was a faithful member of Pentecostal Apostolic Church in South Bend.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Pentecostal Apostolic Church, 59366 Mayflower Road, South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Family and friends may gather from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at the church, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Gentry may be offered to the church. Online condolences may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend, is assisting the Gentry family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -