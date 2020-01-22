|
Peggy D. Gentry
Nov. 24, 1942 - Jan. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND , IN - Peggy D. Gentry, 77, residing in South Bend, formerly of Bremen, entered the gates of heaven at 10:57 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 while at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, following a brief illness.
She was born November 24, 1942 in East Prairie, MO, a daughter of the late Butler & Edna (Huffman) Smith. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joe & Ellen Gentry of South Bend; and daughters-in-law, Peggy Gentry of South Bend and Marci Gentry of Mishawaka. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Dahlia (Sam) Witt, Andrew (Ariel) Gentry, Trent (Molly) Gentry, Shyanne Gentry, Amber (Tyler) Sharp, Rhett (Kyla) Gentry, Natalie (Brian) Wade, and Billy Poor, along with fourteen great-grandchildren and two more on the way. Peggy is also survived by her sisters, Louise Russell of South Bend, Shelby Norris of Niles, MI, Norma (Lowell) Wright and Sue Overholser, both of South Bend; and two sisters-in-law, Marie Smith of Edwardsburg, MI and Margaret Smith of Florence, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Dennis Gentry on January 3, 2012 and Mike Gentry on October 8, 2015; a great-granddaughter, Alula Wade in Feb. 2019; sisters, Maunedith Heffington and Lavolyn Smith; and brothers, Bimel Smith, Samuel Smith, and Noah “Sonny” Smith.
Mrs. Gentry worked for many years at Bremen Corp. She loved the Lord, and was a faithful member of Pentecostal Apostolic Church in South Bend.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Pentecostal Apostolic Church, 59366 Mayflower Road, South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Family and friends may gather from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at the church, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Gentry may be offered to the church. Online condolences may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend, is assisting the Gentry family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020