March 16, 1925 - May 2, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Peggy Fields Harris, 94, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. Peggy was born on March 16, 1925, in Kokomo, Indiana to the late Ben and Priscilla Fields. Peggy was raised in South Bend where she lived for the rest of her life. She graduated from Central High School. After a short courtship, Peggy married JD Harris. Following JD's return from World War II, Peggy and JD expanded their family by welcoming their only child, Cheryl Lynne.



After retiring from a 20-year career as a certified surgical technician at Saint Joseph Hospital, Peggy remained active in computer club and book club. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Robinson Community Center for several years. Never one to be without her camera, Peggy also served as the family photographer. When not baking cakes for family and friends, she was often writing poems to commemorate special occasions in their lives.



Strong in her faith, Peggy was a longstanding member of First A.M.E. Zion Church, serving on the Usher Board for many years. For the past ten years, she has been a faithful member of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Until recent health issues prevented her attendance, Peggy enjoyed continuing her religious education in weekly Bible study classes.



Peggy was an active member of social clubs - the Guys and Dolls Couples Club and the Friendly 12 Club. Peggy enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, New York, and California with her late husband, to Las Vegas, New Jersey, Mississippi, and Alabama with her daughter, to Florida and South Carolina with her niece, Nila Stovall, great-niece, Lori-Ann Ball, and great-nephew, Dane Snowden. Her most frequent trips were with her daughter to Indianapolis to visit her grandchildren and great-grandchild.



Most importantly, Peggy will be remembered by her family and friends as a loving, kind, understanding, and compassionate pillar of strength and dignity. She strived to find the best in people. Her warm and pleasant smile greeted everyone she met.



Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Priscilla Fields; her husband, JD Harris; and two sisters, Helen Howard and Rebecca Rutland.



Peggy is survived by one sister, Betty Donaldson; her daughter, Cheryl Hayes; granddaughter, Kelly Hayes; grandson, Richard (Melanie) Hayes; great-granddaughter, Sydney Hayes; a great-grandson expected later this month; three nieces, Nila (Martin) Stovall, Teddie (Don) Davis, and Kay Donaldson; two nephews, Charles Moore and Dane (Jean) Donaldson; special friends, Merle Weaver and Deloris Williams; and a host of great-nieces and nephews, friends and other family members.



At five years old, Peggy met four-year old Ive and they remained very best friends for the remainder of their lives. Their sisterly bond created a family that is three generations in length and continuing to grow.



Peggy's family wishes to thank the dedicated employees of the Center for Hospice Care for their tender loving care during the final days of Peggy's earthly life. The family also wishes to thank Gerri Manns for her dedicated nursing services in caring for our matriarch.



Services will be held at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 with viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church.



Arrangements are being handled by Cobb Funeral Home. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019