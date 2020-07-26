Peggy J. Schoppe
Feb. 2, 1953 - March 25, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Peggy J. Schoppe, 67, of Granger, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence.
Peggy was born February 2, 1953 in South Bend, to the late Sigurd R. and H. Marie (Stanley) Faulk.
On October 19, 1974 in South Bend, she married Jeff Schoppe and he survives.
She was a District Coordinator at Sherwin Williams, retiring in April of 2014 after 27 years of service.
Surviving with her husband Jeff are their two sons, Jason (Dawn) Schoppe of Portland, Oregon and Jamie (Becki) Schoppe of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren, Juno, Briley, and Jupiter Schoppe; and her three siblings, Bonnie Pijut of Lake Zurich, Illinois, Juanita Bellior of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Danny Faulk of Aurora, Colorado.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents.
The family is planning a graveside service at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 29 at Southlawn Cemetery, 61300 U.S. 31 South, South Bend, Indiana 46614.
Friends are invited for a casual gathering beginning at 11:00AM until time of service at 11:30AM.
Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to a no kill Pet Refuge.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements.
.