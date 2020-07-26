1/1
Peggy J. Schoppe
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy J. Schoppe

Feb. 2, 1953 - March 25, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Peggy J. Schoppe, 67, of Granger, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence.

Peggy was born February 2, 1953 in South Bend, to the late Sigurd R. and H. Marie (Stanley) Faulk.

On October 19, 1974 in South Bend, she married Jeff Schoppe and he survives.

She was a District Coordinator at Sherwin Williams, retiring in April of 2014 after 27 years of service.

Surviving with her husband Jeff are their two sons, Jason (Dawn) Schoppe of Portland, Oregon and Jamie (Becki) Schoppe of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren, Juno, Briley, and Jupiter Schoppe; and her three siblings, Bonnie Pijut of Lake Zurich, Illinois, Juanita Bellior of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Danny Faulk of Aurora, Colorado.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents.

The family is planning a graveside service at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 29 at Southlawn Cemetery, 61300 U.S. 31 South, South Bend, Indiana 46614.

Friends are invited for a casual gathering beginning at 11:00AM until time of service at 11:30AM.

Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to a no kill Pet Refuge.

Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be directed to the Schoppe family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Southlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Southlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved