Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Arndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Jean Arndt


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Jean Arndt Obituary
Peggy Jean Arndt

Oct. 18, 1946 - Sept. 22, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Peggy Jean Arndt, 72, of Lehigh Drive, Elkhart, Indiana, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, South Bend, Indiana. She was born October 18th, 1946 in Tipton, Indiana to Thomas and Mary (Phillips) Isbell, who both preceded her in death. On August 1st, 1970, in Osceola, she married Thomas Henry Arndt who survives with six children: Daniel (Lyene), Tony (Connie), Thomas (Chris), Mary, Timothy (Timothy) and Laura; three sisters, Louise (George) Wilson , Marie (Doug) Applegate and Lula Lee and a brother, Edward Isbell. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Underwood and Becky Isbell along with two brothers, Reuben (Shelby) Isbell and Thomas Isbell. Peggy was retired from the PHM School System after serving many years as a School Bus Driver. A celebration of life will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel on Friday, September 27th, 2019 at 6:00pm. Friends will be received from 3:00pm until the time of the funeral service on Friday.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.