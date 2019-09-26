|
|
Peggy Jean Arndt
Oct. 18, 1946 - Sept. 22, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Peggy Jean Arndt, 72, of Lehigh Drive, Elkhart, Indiana, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, South Bend, Indiana. She was born October 18th, 1946 in Tipton, Indiana to Thomas and Mary (Phillips) Isbell who both preceded her in death. On August 1st, 1970, in Osceola, she married Thomas Henry Arndt who survives with six children: Daniel (Lyene), Tony (Connie), Thomas (Chris), Mary, Timothy (Peggy) and Laura; three sisters, Louise (George) Wilson , Marie (Doug) Applegate and Lula Lee and a brother, Edward Isbell. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Underwood and Becky Isbell along with two brothers, Reuben (Shelby) Isbell and Thomas Isbell. Peggy was retired from the PHM School System after serving many years as a School Bus Driver. Funeral services will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel on Friday, September 27th, 2019 at 6:00pm. Friends will be received from 3:00pm until the time of the funeral service on Friday.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019