Peggy L. Bashore
April 27, 1934 - Oct. 17, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Peggy Lou Bashore, 85, of South Bend passed away at 11:35 p.m. Thursday, October 17 at Southfield Village following a lengthy illness. Peggy was born April 27, 1934 in Rochester, IN to the late Lottie M. (Hartman) and Oscar Perdue and lived most of her life in the South Bend area. On May 28, 1960 in South Bend, as Peggy Walton she married Ralph D. Bashore who preceded her in death in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Walton; a daughter, Belinda (Bashore) Richardson; a son, Charles Walton; and her siblings, Kay (Perdue) Yeazel, Betty (Perdue) Baker, Thomas Perdue, and Jack Perdue. She is survived by her children, Brenda (Walton) Parrish (Jerry) of Cassopolis, MI, Barbara (Bashore) Brittain (Robert) of New Carlisle, IN, and Brian Bashore (Mary) of Bremerton, WA, 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Peggy loved latch hook rug making and her Artex painting. She loved playing Yahtzee and Aggravation with her Mom, Lottie. She hosted Christmas Eve gatherings of family and friends every Christmas season. She loved taking her mom, Lottie every summer to visit family in Rochester and Plymouth,
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 25 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd., South Bend. Committal services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer at Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75224 or ww5.komen.org. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 21, 2019