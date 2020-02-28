|
|
Peggy L. Preston
March 10, 1946 - Feb. 25, 2020
CONSTANTINE, MI -
Peggy L. Preston, 73 of Constantine, passed away February 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. She was born in Goshen on March 10, 1946, a daughter of Robert and Barbara (Funkhouser) Emmert.
Peggy graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1964. On July 10, 1965, she married Dennis Scheibelhut in Mishawaka; he preceded her in death on September 25, 1989. On August 27, 1993, Peggy married LeRoy Preston in Mishawaka.
Peggy previously worked for Bush and Bush Attorney in Constantine and at Warrick Industries in Elkhart. She loved quilting and was a member of the Three Rivers Quilt Club. LeRoy and Peggy were both members of Constantine Messiah Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and bird watching, but especially going camping in Minnesota. One of her favorite times each year were the family Christmas celebrations, which she looked forward to every year.
Surviving are her mother Barbara Emmert of Mishawaka; husband LeRoy Preston of Constantine; children Kellie DeMeyer of Osceola, Jill Mahnesmith of Mishawaka, Erin (Jason) Stears of Constantine, Renee (Eric) Schreffler of Vicksburg, Laura Preston of Wadsworth, OH, and Paul (Dottie) Preston of Sturgis; grandchildren Casey (Carla) Schreffler, Courtney (Justin) Fitzgerald, Riley DeMeyer, Lucas Perry, Zach Mahnesmith, Sydney DeMeyer (Christopher Sikorski), Shelby Mahnesmith, and Hailee Stears; great grandchild Natalia Schreffler and one on the way; siblings Beverly (Tom) Hummer and Michael (Cris) Emmert; several nieces and nephews; and her dog Holly.
She was preceded in death by her father and first husband Dennis Scheibelhut.
Relatives and friends will be received TODAY from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Eley Funeral Home, Constantine. Religious services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Constantine Messiah Lutheran Church with Pastor Chris Laughlin officiating. Interment will follow in Constantine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be given in Peggy's honor to Messiah Lutheran Church. Online messages can be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020