Peggy L. Sovine
Jan. 30, 1935 - Sept. 17, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Peggy Lou (Smith) Sovine, a long-time resident of South Bend, IN, went to heaven on Tuesday, Septmember 17, after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Sidney, WV, January 30, 1935 to the late Herschel (Short) and Lenora Smith of Huntington, WV. She was married to the love of her life, the late (May 2015) Homer (Raymond) Sovine, for almost 60 years. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanie Simpson and Jennifer (Rich) Laskowski. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Rashelle (Dave) Wynegar, Jonathon (Brittany) Simpson, Jacqueline (Matt) Fiedler, Jessie (Josh) Grimmer, Joshua, Josiah, and Julia Laskowski. She had six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Don Smith, former basketball coach of Vinson High School in Huntington, WV, from which they both graduated. Peggy loved her family and before her illness was very involved in their lives. Another joy in her life was staying in touch and spending time with her many friends and extended family. She had a career as a lab technician and spent many hours flower gardening, cooking, and entertaining. She was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Funeral will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to service. To share a remembrance of Peggy or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019