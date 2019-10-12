|
|
Peggy L. Stephens
Jan. 17, 1951 - Oct. 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND - Peggy L. Stephens, 68, of South Bend, passed away following an extended illness at Healthwin of South Bend.
Peggy was born to the late Roland C. and Ethelmae (Woodcox) Stephens in South Bend on January 17, 1951. She is survived by her loving siblings: sister, Judy A. (Jon) Cauffman of South Bend and brothers, Gary A. (Peggy) Stephens of Taylorsville, KY, Michael L. (Hazel) Stephens of South Bend, and David A. (Frankie) Stephens of Waynesville, GA, and her nieces and nephews.
Memorial contribution can be made in Peggy's honor to Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Healthwin of South Bend, 50531 Darden Road, South Bend, IN 46637.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13 from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. The Funeral service will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, October 14 at the funeral home with Richard Siri officiating. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 12, 2019