Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Peggy L. Stephens


1951 - 2019
Peggy L. Stephens Obituary
Peggy L. Stephens

Jan. 17, 1951 - Oct. 10, 2019

SOUTH BEND - Peggy L. Stephens, 68, of South Bend, passed away following an extended illness at Healthwin of South Bend.

Peggy was born to the late Roland C. and Ethelmae (Woodcox) Stephens in South Bend on January 17, 1951. She is survived by her loving siblings: sister, Judy A. (Jon) Cauffman of South Bend and brothers, Gary A. (Peggy) Stephens of Taylorsville, KY, Michael L. (Hazel) Stephens of South Bend, and David A. (Frankie) Stephens of Waynesville, GA, and her nieces and nephews.

Memorial contribution can be made in Peggy's honor to Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Healthwin of South Bend, 50531 Darden Road, South Bend, IN 46637.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13 from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. The Funeral service will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, October 14 at the funeral home with Richard Siri officiating. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home expresses its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Stephens family.

Condolences may be expressed on our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 12, 2019
