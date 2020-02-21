|
|
Peggy Patterson
July 03, 1937 - Feb. 19, 2020
NILES, MI - Peggy Lou Patterson, age 82 years, wife, mother, grandmother, and “Miss Peggy” to many died peacefully at 4:37 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with family gathered around at Spectrum Lakeland Medical Center in Saint Joseph, Michigan following an illness of just one week.
She was born on July 3, 1937 in Tyronza, Arkansas to Clarence B. and Annie M. (Childers) Timbs and was graduated from Marked Tree (Arkansas) High School. She moved to Niles, Michigan in 1956 and earned an Associates degree through the continuing education required of her employment. She was employed as a laboratory technician by the United States Department of Agriculture at its Biological Control Station in Niles. She was later employed by the Brandywine Community Schools as an aide in the elementary schools.
Peggy has been a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Niles since 1956, serving on many of the church's boards, committees, and activities. When not at church or work she was caring for her family at home. Grandchildren - and now, great-grandchildren - are frequent guests, and some have found a home with grandma.
On April 9, 1956 in Marked Tree she married Patrick Kelton Patterson with whom she celebrated the forty-ninth anniversary of their wedding prior to his death on June 3, 2005. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Hubert Timbs, Earl Travis Timbs, and Charles Thurly Timbs.
Surviving family includes her children, Patty Lou (& Jack) Britton of Parchment, Michigan, Ken (& Yolanda) Patterson of Niles, and Patrick Jonathan “John” (& Terry) Patterson of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; grandchildren Joshua (& Becky) Patterson, Kristie (& Peter) Margules, Steven Navarro, Christie Navarro, Brittney Patterson, Tonette (& Dan Shefka) Arnold, Brandon Patterson, Patrick Patterson, and Tara Patterson; great-grandchildren Sophia, Alexander, Nicholas, Ariana, Mariah, Phillip, Jr., Ezra, Tyler, and Dan, Jr.; and Peggy's siblings, Lillian Timbs, Voader Hancock, and Cloys (& Jean) Timbs; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Peggy Patterson will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Bethel Baptist Church, 1605 Silverbrook Avenue in Niles with Pastor Randy Pearman of the church officiating. Committal will be private on Monday at the Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday at the church beginning at 2:00 p.m. Contributions in memory of Peggy may be made to Bethel Baptist Church. Arrangements were made at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles. Online condolences may be left at: www.halbritterwickens.com.
Peggy loved caring for people, whether co-workers at the USDA, fellow church members, the children at Brandywine's playground and lunchroom, and especially at home. Most importantly, Miss Peggy knew The Source of the love that she shared.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020