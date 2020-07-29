Peggy S. Little
Oct. 13, 1958 - July 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - On July 18, 2020, our friend Peggy S. Little, 61, left every restriction of this world behind her. Born October 13, 1958, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Doyne and Judy (French) Little, Peg was valued and trusted by many, with a special affection for Lisa and her extended family. Survivors also include two sisters, Sherrie Little and Beth Bowers; brothers, Doyne “Junior” and George Little, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her dear friends will forever miss the twinkle in her eye.
Peg was passionate about art, earning a Graphic Design degree from Ball State University, which she utilized in several positions around Michiana, including most recently, as Customer Service Specialist at BANG! Website Design. Peg loved helping others and was generous with her talents and her time. Few will be able to remember a cross word passing her lips, while many will speak her name and smile.
In celebration of her life, a showing of some of the artwork which she gifted to friends will be on display from 2-5PM on Saturday, August 1 at BGS (Burlington Graphic Systems) Showroom at 1040 All Pro Drive, Elkhart, IN. All are welcome.
Memorials may be made to The Peg Little Memorial Art Scholarship established at Ivy Tech Community College, where she had formerly been a much-loved faculty member in the School of Art and Design in the Visual Communications program. Contributions may be made online at connect.ivytech.edu/southbend-elkhart
Questions about the donation process or offline options may be directed to Jennifer Shumaker at Ivy Tech at 574-289-7001 ext. 5426.
For 11+ years, Peg personified the “Givers Gain” mindset of the South Bend BNI Chapter; it is an honor for them to remember her here.