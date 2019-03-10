Home

Oct. 4, 1940 - March 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Penelope Elizabeth Hanna, 78, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Sanctuary at Holy Cross in South Bend.

Penelope was born on October 4, 1940, in Mishawaka to Guido and Dorothy (Hauger) Artusi. She was preceded in death by her parents.

On November 13, 1971, she married David Hanna; he preceded her in death in 2006.

Surviving are her sister, Susanna (Tony) Bowen; foster son, Ralph McCoy of West Virginia; grandchildren, Tyler, Nick, and Kyle McCoy, and Karista (Shawn) Bryant; great-grandchildren, Easton, Ella, and Elsie; niece, Michele (Dan) Olson; and nephews, Tony (Kim) Wilson and Tom (Pam) Wilson

Penelope worked for Bendix in West Virginia.

As per her wishes there will be no visitation and no services. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
