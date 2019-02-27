Penny C. McIntire



Sept. 29, 1959 - Feb. 24, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Penny C. McIntire, age 59, passed away on Sunday evening, February 24, 2019 at the home of her best friend, Janet Stephens, in South Bend, IN. She was born on September 29, 1959 in Bremen, IN, to Larry and Marsha (Kling) Roher, Sr., both of whom preceded her in death.



On September 20, 1980 in Battell Park in Mishawaka, IN, Penny married John Eugene McIntire, who preceded her in death on May 17, 2013.



Penny is survived by her two sons, Terry J. (Stephanie) McIntire of Mishawaka and Joshua J. (Lori) McIntire of Niles, MI; five grandchildren, Joseph, Jacob, Joshua Jr., Owen, and Abbigail McIntire; sisters, Tamara (Brian) Youngs of South Bend and Diana (Paul) Singleton of North Liberty, IN; and brothers, Larry (Virginia) Roher, Jr. of Cassopolis, MI and Mark (Beth) Roher of Granger, IN. In addition to her parents and husband, Penny was preceded in death by her grandson, Jeremy McIntire.



Penny was previously employed at University of Notre Dame as an attendant at St. Michael's Laundry.



Funeral Services for Penny will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Pastor Ron Drake of Forestbrook Missionary Church in South Bend will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00am-1:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Penny may be donated to the family c/o Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019