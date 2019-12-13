Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Capron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny Capron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penny Capron Obituary
Penny Capron

June 2, 1961 - Dec. 10, 2019

NILES, MI - Penny Jo Capron, 58, of Niles, passed away at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Penny was born on June 2, 1961, to Fred and Helen Weiser in South Bend, Indiana. She graduated from Custer High School. On September 27, 2003, Penny wed Nick Capron at a ceremony in Niles. She loved spending time outdoors, camping, being at the lake with her family, being with her grandchildren, and traveling to new destinations.

She was preceded in death by her father, L. Freddrick Weiser.

Penny is survived by her husband, Nick D. Capron; daughters, Rachel Weiser of Niles and Ashley Coleman of Mishawaka; mother, Helen Carpenter of Niles; grandchildren, Taylor, Drew, Rio, Nicholas, and Jett; siblings, Fred Weiser of Niles, Louise Riggs of Niles, Becky (Mike) Martyniuk of Vandalia, Kelly Weiser of Sarasota, Florida, Danny (Angela) Weiser of Englewood, Florida, and Chrissy (Curtis) Frink of Englewood, Florida; mother-in-law, Dawn (John) Colip of Buchanan; father-in-law, Delos Capron of Niles; brother and sisters-in-law, Andrew (Shelly) Colip of Buchanan, Lindsay Williams of Niles, Tina (Ty) Reneberg of Berrien Center, and Jennifer (Tom) Majewski of Edwardsburg; and many extended family members and close friends.

The family will be hosting a get together at The Bell Building in Niles on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -