|
|
Penny Capron
June 2, 1961 - Dec. 10, 2019
NILES, MI - Penny Jo Capron, 58, of Niles, passed away at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Penny was born on June 2, 1961, to Fred and Helen Weiser in South Bend, Indiana. She graduated from Custer High School. On September 27, 2003, Penny wed Nick Capron at a ceremony in Niles. She loved spending time outdoors, camping, being at the lake with her family, being with her grandchildren, and traveling to new destinations.
She was preceded in death by her father, L. Freddrick Weiser.
Penny is survived by her husband, Nick D. Capron; daughters, Rachel Weiser of Niles and Ashley Coleman of Mishawaka; mother, Helen Carpenter of Niles; grandchildren, Taylor, Drew, Rio, Nicholas, and Jett; siblings, Fred Weiser of Niles, Louise Riggs of Niles, Becky (Mike) Martyniuk of Vandalia, Kelly Weiser of Sarasota, Florida, Danny (Angela) Weiser of Englewood, Florida, and Chrissy (Curtis) Frink of Englewood, Florida; mother-in-law, Dawn (John) Colip of Buchanan; father-in-law, Delos Capron of Niles; brother and sisters-in-law, Andrew (Shelly) Colip of Buchanan, Lindsay Williams of Niles, Tina (Ty) Reneberg of Berrien Center, and Jennifer (Tom) Majewski of Edwardsburg; and many extended family members and close friends.
The family will be hosting a get together at The Bell Building in Niles on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019