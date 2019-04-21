Penny L. Burdick



Feb. 7, 1942 - April 19, 2019



LAPORTE, IN - Penny L. Burdick, 77, of LaPorte, IN passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Healthwin Specialized Care in South Bend, IN. She was born February 7, 1942 in Bradford, PA to the late Lowrain Batterson and Emma Mae (Glass) Beezer.



On December 23, 1961 in Bradford, PA, she married the love of her life, Wade Burdick, who survives in LaPorte.



Also surviving are her three daughters, Dr. Julie (Owen) First-Williams, Jill Burdick, and Heather (Daniel) Demler; one son, Michael (Vicki) Burdick; nine granddaughters, Brandy Sue Brady, Kristina First, Michaela Mayo, Brittany Mayo, Emily Demler, Brianna Burdick, Hayley Demler, Bailey Burdick, and Abigail Demler; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Valdez; one sister, Virginia (Gary) Moyer; and one brother, Harold “Buddy” (Kathy) Batterson.



Penny is preceded by one daughter, Joelle Burdick; one sister, Sally Ann Ireland; one granddaughter, Melissa Demler; and son-in-law, Robert First.



Penny was a Registered Nurse for 57 years. She enjoyed painting, sewing, crocheting, and was an avid reader.



A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial in Rosehill Cemetery in Smithport, PA. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.



Contributions in memory of Penny may be sent to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd. Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



