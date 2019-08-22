Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
American Legion Post 284
23571 Grant Road
South Bend, IN
Penny L. Medina


1949 - 2019
Penny L. Medina Obituary
Penny L. Medina

Sept. 10, 1949 - Aug. 17, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Penny L. Medina passed away on August 17, 2019 at IU Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana with her family at her bedside following a challenging illness.

She was born on September 10, 1949 in South Bend to the late Ruben and Dorthey Blad.

She graduated from the former Jackson High School and was retired from Notre Dame in 2012 after 31 years. She was a long-time resident of South Bend, IN but moved to Fort Wayne, IN for a few years. She loved playing BINGO, dancing, Elvis Presley, and her USC Trojans. Most of all Penny loved spending her time with her family.

Penny married the love of her life, Augustine C. Medina on April 17, 1971 in South Bend; he survives. Surviving family also include their two children, Ruben (Angela) Medina and Ronda Medina; 10 grandchildren, Candice, Jorden (Brian), Destinee (Juan), Jazmine (Mike), Jaime (Taylor), Dynasty, Isaac (Alexis), Deja, Robert III aka Tre, and Andres aka Tank; 8 great-grandchildren, Cadince, Tay'lin, Kingston, James III, Jasiah, Amelia, Amiyah, and Alicia; and two brothers, Gene (Sharon) Blad of Warsaw, IN and Glen (Shelly) Blad of South Bend, IN. Preceding her in death are her two sisters, Hazel Moreno and Virginia Moreno. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Arrangements will be a short goodbye for the immediate family at Albertson's Metro Mortuary, 1775 N. Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46218, followed by her cremation.

A Celebration of Life to be held starting at 2PM September 7, 2019 at American Legion Post 284, 23571 Grant Road, South Bend IN 46619.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019
