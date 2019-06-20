Percy J. Jones



August 2, 1942 - June 18, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Surrounded by those who loved him most, Percy Jene Jones, Jr. went to rest eternally with the Lord his Savior early the morning of June 17, 2019.



Percy was born in Beulah, Mississippi August 2, 1942 to the union of the late Percy Sr. & Luberta (James) Jones. In 1944, the family moved from Mississippi to South Bend, Indiana. Percy's parents both preceded him in death. His father died in 1970 and his mother in 2013. Also preceding him in death are two brothers, Gerald Jones & Jessie Jones.



Percy, an avid baseball player, was a proud graduate of South Bend's Central High School. In 1961, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served for 4 years, 3 months, and 8 days as a Military Air Policeman. While there, he was awarded medals for marksmanship, conduct, & exemplary service.



In 1967, he was Honorably Discharged from the Air Force, after which he was employed by Drewery's Brewing Company, where he worked until offered employment as the first African American driver at Yellow Freight Trucking Company. He retired after 30 years of dedicated service.



Percy married Barbara (Austin) Jones July 24, 1971. To this union, 3 children were born: Breana Janeen, Brett Janelle, & Brennen J-Austin. Percy & Barbara loved each other and adored their family. Sadly, Barbara Austin-Jones passed in August of 2000.



Percy worked tirelessly to make sure his children never had a want or need. He was always present - no matter what the activity or the sport. He lived his life as though his greatest honor was celebrating his children and the never-ending love he had for them. Each of their accomplishments was his own. This grace was extended to his grandchildren, nieces, & nephews.



In his own mind, Percy was the University of Notre Dame's biggest fan. He would often be found in his regular seats at university football and women's basketball games. He particularly loved the women's basketball team (and coaching staff) and would often take road trips with other fans to watch his “ladies” play.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Breana (Calvin) Daniels, Brett (Kyle Bibbs) Jones, & Brennen (Erinne Palmer-Mitchell) Jones all in Indianapolis, Indiana; his grandchildren, Ryan Daniels, Peyton Daniels, Jason Palmer-Mitchell, & Teresa Palmer-Mitchell; and his brother, Darlies (Karen) Jones of Summerfield, Florida. He is also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, and very close friends who will miss enjoying breakfast with him daily at the Sunrise Cafe.



Percy Jones was proud of his life. He was grateful for every advantage, trial, and accomplishment. He loved honestly and was willing to do whatever he could to make sure your life was just a little bit better.



He was literally God's angel here on Earth. We all were blessed to have known and loved him.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to make a donation to the 6th floor ICU and Medical Step-Down staff and the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center. A Go Fund Me has been created for this purpose. Please make donations using the website shown: https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-percy-jones



Services will be held at Saint's Memorial Church of God in Christ on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send family condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary