Peter Andrew Sovinski



Feb. 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Peter Andrew Sovinski, 66, of Greenfield, passed away February 15, 2019. He was born in South Bend, IN to Richard and Betty Sovinski. He graduated from Indiana University-South Bend with his bachelor's degree in business. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Peter enjoyed fishing and camping and was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were Notre Dame football, the Indianapolis Colts, the Indiana Pacers, and IU basketball. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathleen. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Debbie, son, Noel, daughter, Adrian, stepson, Clayton Harrison; granddaughters, Morgan and Riley; brothers, Paul and Pat; and sisters, Jan and Peggy. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, IN. Funeral Services will be held there on Thursday at 11am, with visitation one hour prior. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.