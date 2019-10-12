|
Peter Anthony Battista
April 20, 1926 - Oct. 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Peter Anthony Battista, 93, passed away on Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 at Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, IN. He was born on April 20, 1926 in Indianapolis, IN, to Benjamin and Rose (Gargara) Battista, both of whom preceded him in death.
On October 18, 1947 in Indianapolis, IN, Pete married the former Mary Cecilia Gavaghan, who preceded him in death on September 19, 2012.
Pete is survived by two sons, Bob (Gogi) Battista of South Bend, IN and Pete (Beth) Battista of St. Joseph, MI; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Angie, Joe, Nikki, Katie, Danny, Amy, and Shelby; fourteen great-grandchildren, Aidan, Nora, Keira, Colin, Mia, Hunter, Alexandra, Kaylee, Ava, Cora, Ophelia, Isabelle, Owen, and Kenzie; and three sisters-in-law, Jeanette, Colleen, and Betty. In addition to his parents and his wife, Pete was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Kay Conroy in 2005; two brothers, Tommy Battista and Louie Battista; and two sisters, Marie Martoccia and Louise Zeunik.
After serving two years with the United States Navy in the South Pacific during World War II, Pete attended Butler University. He then went to work for Indiana Bell (AT&T), retiring in 1982 after 35 years of service.
Pete was an avid Notre Dame fan and volunteered in many capacities there. He was employed in communications operations for the Notre Dame football team for seventeen years, affording him and Mary the opportunity to travel with the team - the pinnacle being their participation in Notre Dame's last National Championship in 1988.
Pete enjoyed all sports and volunteered his time to coach both his sons, Pete and Bob, throughout their grade school years.
Pete's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a big part of his life. He was able to attend most of their activities, including sporting events, birthday parties, and graduations, as well as each and every grandchild's wedding.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 S.R. 933, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and military burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of University of Notre Dame. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00-7:00pm on Sunday, October 13 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00-10:30am on Monday at church prior to Mass.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Pete may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545, or to of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be left for the Battista family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 12, 2019