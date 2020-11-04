Peter C. Petschauer
Feb. 2, 1946 - Oct. 31, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Peter C. Petschauer passed away at the age of 74 on October 31, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN, after a brief illness. He was born on February 2, 1946 in Heidelberg, Germany to Albine Petschauer, who preceded him in death.
On November 16, 1968, Peter married Maria Beckmann in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Peter is survived by his wife of 51 years; and by his daughters, Michelle (J.R.) Spillman of Anderson, IN, Sandy (Federico) Bueno of South Bend, IN, and Stephanie (Brett) Milley of Mishawaka, IN; and grandchildren, Patrick and Ryan Spillman, Rachel and Benjamin Bueno, Jack, Sophia and Max Szuba, and Evan Milley.
Peter graduated in 1964 from John Adams High School in South Bend, IN. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 and was then deployed to Vietnam in March 1969. During his 20 years of service to his country, he earned a Purple Heart, three Bronze Stars with Valor, along with numerous meritorious service medals. Throughout his time in the Army he had many titles and duties while stationed in various locations in the U.S. and Germany. Following his retirement from the Army with the rank of Sergeant First Class, he spent time working at Heidelberg High School, the Nebraska National Guard, and dedicated more than 20 years to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Peter will be remembered for his quick wit, sarcastic humor, and love of sports, most notably the Chicago Bears & Notre Dame football teams. Everyone who met him, loved and adored him. He was a dear friend to all, a beloved husband, father and Opa who will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Peter may be donated to the Lakota Children at the St. Joseph's Indian School at www.stjo.org
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 5, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN. Burial will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.
Masks and social distancing are required. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Please send private condolences to the family at www.McGannHay.com
