Peter C. Troost
Mach. 12, 1936 - August 3, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Peter C. Troost, 83, of South Bend, and Deerfield Beach, FL, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. Peter was born March 12, 1936 in St. Joseph, MI, to the late Thelma Dorothy (Cook) and Edward John Troost. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Gail Troost. Peter is survived by his wife, Sidell Ann, one daughter, Kathryn Ann (Darnell) Wheeler of Fishers, IN, son, David Charles (Kim) Troost of Lakeland, FL; two stepdaughters, Kelly (Chris) Rudi of Mishawaka and Tracy (Ron) Harding of Ft. Wayne, IN, thirteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Peter proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, and was in the Air Force Reserves at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, MS. He retired from Uniroyal after thirty-five years of service. Peter was a former member of Knollwood Country Club, BK Club, De Amicis Club, and Potawatomi Zoo. Pete enjoyed golfing, reading, winters in Florida, and spending time on Deerfield Beach, in Florida. Visitation will be held 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Thursday, August 8, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend. There will be no services. Cremation will take place with private burial at Silverbrook Cemetery, Niles, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Potawatomi Zoo, 500 S. Greenlawn Avenue, South Bend, IN 46615. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
