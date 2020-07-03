1/
Peter D. Todd
1967 - 2020
Peter D. Todd

Feb. 14, 1967 - June 29, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Peter D. Todd, 53, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Hospice of Central Ohio, Columbus, Ohio after short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Valentine's Day in 1967 to Jim and Elaine (Jones) Todd. He married his true love, Leigh Ann Metz, and together they built a wonderful life together with their children, son Alexander D. Todd and daughter Grace A. Todd.

Peter graduated in 2000 from Valparaiso University with a Juris Doctor Degree. Peter worked for the Elkhart County Prosecutors office for 5 years, before joining the Elkhart County Public Defender's office, where he was the Chief Public Defender. He was a member of Kane Masonic Lodge #183 F. & A.M.

Peter's sense of duty for the office of the Public Defender was respected and admired by all. His children and family were the central focus of his life. He adored his children and they adored him as well. He was kind and dependable and will truly be missed.

No visitation or services are planned at this time. The family will gather privately.

Per his wishes, cremation was chosen, under the care of Billings Funeral Home. To share a condolence or memory of Peter with his family, kindly visit the Billings Funeral Home website., www.billingsfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
574 264-2425
