Peter J. Walters
April 30, 1967 - Nov. 2, 2020
WARSAW, IN - Peter John Walters, 53 years old of Warsaw, IN, formerly of South Bend and Edwardsburg, passed away Nov. 2, 2020 at Paddock Springs Heath Campus, Warsaw after an illness. He was born April 30, 1967 in Elkhart, the son of Clifford N. and Bernadene C. (Roose) Walter and has lived in Michiana all his life. He was a very talented young man with a keen ear and a happy personality.
Peter is survived by his mother, Bernadene Adams of South Bend and four sisters, Patty (Gerald) Zimmerman of Warsaw, IN, Laura Walter of Ventura CA, Margaret (Daniel) Seligson of Palo Alto, CA, and Martha Walters of Palo Alto, CA. There are several nieces and nephews. Family who preceded Peter in passing are his father, Clifford and a brother, Matthew.
Those of us lucky enough to have Peter touch our lives were aware of the differences in brain processing rates and the spontaneous guffaws of hilarity, between unusual viewpoints and regular expectations. Peter had a different brain. It served us well. He lived a life of courage in doing everyday things. And he could name any song in two notes.
He taught us that everything is a gift, and there is a lot to laugh about every day. He loved the sounds a wagon makes, full of empty pop cans, being pulled along a gravel driveway. As a young boy he spent many days with his Dad at the airport, watching the airplanes take off and land. Sometimes his Dad, a pilot, would take him for a ride, fly over our house, and tip their wings so we would know it was them.
He started walking at the age of five. As a young man, his Mom let him drive a car once. He immediately steered toward the river bank. Oops. One of his favorite sayings was, “I'm only a person.” Indeed.
As a person with special needs, his life was full of gifts for those around him -- learning to accept differences, to look beyond appearances, and to dance with all your might. Fly well, Peter. Tip your wings as you go over, so we know it's you.
A memorial service will be planned for later in 2021.
Interment will be in Adamsville Cemetery in the family site where his father and brother are resting.
Memorial donations may be directed to Special Olympics
at www.specialolympics.org
.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.