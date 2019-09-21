|
|
Peter L. Miller
Jun. 09, 1950 - Sept. 18, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Peter Lynn Miller entered eternal rest in South Bend, IN on September 18, 2019, at the age of 69.
Peter (known to most as “Pete”) was born in South Bend, IN, on June 9, 1950. He graduated from Clay High School in May 1969 and went on to earn an associate's degree in Criminology at IU South Bend. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Miller (Thompson), on October 18, 1969, and the two spent the next 50 years happily married. Pete ran his own business (Coronet Food Service) for over 40 years up until his death.
Pete was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed baking, cooking, golfing, riding his Harley Davidson, exploring the Carolinas with his wife and making amazing memories with his family.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Carie Lynn Miller; sister, Sandra Gast; brothers, James Miller and David Miller; mother, Alberta Thuot and step-father, David Thuot.
Pete is survived by his loving wife, Janet Miller; children, Jason Miller, Christa Woody (Dustin) and Candace Miller; grandchildren, Caitlynn Miller, Cailey Keltz, Ciera Chavez, Cohen Keltz, Kingston Chavez and Lola Woody; great-grandchildren, Brantley Keltz and Kaide Steinbergs; sisters, Sharon Hogle and Susan Fordyce, and many loving cousins, nephews and nieces.
Visitation services will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545, on Monday, September 23rd from 3-7 pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24th at 11 am with Pastor Thomas Murphy officiating. Burial to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.bubbfuneralchapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019