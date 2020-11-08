1/1
Dr. Peter Legaspi Yu
1957 - 2020
Dr. Peter Legaspi Yu

Jan. 31, 1957 - Oct. 31, 2020

GRANGER, IN -

Dr. Peter Legaspi Yu, age 63, of Granger, Indiana joined our Creator last October 31, 2020 in Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. He was loved and respected by his family, friends, and colleagues for a life defined by service, integrity, and compassion. Dr. Yu's career reflected a relentless quest to improve the quality of life of patients under his care. He graciously served his community in St. Pius X Church in Granger as a lector. He was a benevolent philanthropist conducting several medical missions in his homeland, the Philippines and underserved areas in South Bend, Indiana.

He was born as Peter Jude on January 31, 1957 in Kalibo, Aklan Philippines. He was the only son of Feliciano P. Yu, a Lawyer and Concepcion L. Yu, a Pharmacist. Because of the nature of his father's job, they frequently relocated. He completed primary school with honors at St. Mary's International School, in Tokyo, Japan and was the salutatorian in his high school class at Northwestern Visayan Colleges in Kalibo Aklan. In 1975, Peter received his Bachelor of Science degree in Pre-Medicine from University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. He then proceeded on with further studies in the same institution. He graduated at the age of 22, youngest in his class and lovingly called Bunso (youngest sibling), from the UST Faculty of Medicine and Surgery with flying colors with an award for Medical Sciences Top quarter ranking. After graduating from medical school, he sought specialization training in the U.S. He was accepted in the General Surgery residency program of St. Clare's Hospital in New York City. Due to the training program closure in St. Clare's Hospital, he transferred to University of Alabama School of Medicine, wherein he completed his residency training in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Prior to his passing, he had a successful practice in Indiana. He was an Attending Physiatrist at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, a Rehab consultant at Fountainview Mishawaka, Hamilton Communities, New Carlisle, Sprenger Healthcare and Rehab Center, Mishawaka. He owned Northern Indiana Rehab Medicine clinics which had centers in Merrillville and South Bend. He held the position of being the Medical Director of the Rehab Unit of St. Joseph Medical Center and the Rehab Institute at Methodist Hospital, Gary, Indiana. He has also served as an Attending Physician at St. Mary's Medical Center, Hobart and Methodist Hospital Southlake campus, Merrillville both also in Indiana.

He was involved in different organizations. Peter was an active member of UST Medicine Class '79. He spearheaded some of his class' activities with much enthusiasm and vigor. He was past president of Philippine American Physiatrist Association, Indiana Philippine Medical Association, Northern Indiana Rehab Medicine Society, and USTMAAA. Peter was the president of USTMAAA Foundation until his death. He was also an active member of the Fil-Am society in South Bend, Indiana and headed a fiesta celebration when he was president of said organization.

Towards his family and friends, he was a nephew, cousin, an uncle, grandfather, and confidant with a big heart that cares. He liked to travel often with family and friends for both pleasure and work. He celebrated his last two birthdays in his hometown of Kalibo, Aklan with his aunts, cousins, and friends. Peter is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his aunts, Estela Legaspi, Perla Legaspi, and Jacinta Legaspi; cousins; his caregiver and friend, Agatona Paule and siblings; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and classmates turned lifelong friends, Mimi Manzano and other USTMAAA CORE group.

Services entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home. Due to COVID19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave condolences or memories to the family, please visit www.SolanPruzinfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 7, 2020
Peter Yu is my first cousin, from the short time that we were together, when he came to Los Angeles and when visiting her in South Bend, I find him such fun loving, sociable, very dedicated and very smart . Having visited his place and his practice starting in New York then at South Bend. He was very driven, very dedicated to the care of his patients. Remembering my time with him when he first came to Los Angeles, makes me smile in memories. May his soul find solace in Heaven and in the embrace of of our Lord.
Luciline Yu
Family
November 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Luciline Yu
November 7, 2020
We have known Dr.Yu for almost 15 yrs. Amazing Dr. and person. The only Dr. that would listen and understand a person. We will for ever miss him!
Daniel and Teresa Sitek
November 6, 2020
Peter Yu was my FB friend. I learned about him through my mother, Felicidad Mijares Orquiola. I already knew good things about him. Our short relationship was sadly cut short. God bless your noble soul! Praying for you! Frine
Frine Railsback
Family
November 6, 2020
Dr Yu was my Dr for about 15 yrs and always treated me well. This was a shock and I will truly miss him. May God be with him always!!
Robert Helson
Acquaintance
