Peter Yu is my first cousin, from the short time that we were together, when he came to Los Angeles and when visiting her in South Bend, I find him such fun loving, sociable, very dedicated and very smart . Having visited his place and his practice starting in New York then at South Bend. He was very driven, very dedicated to the care of his patients. Remembering my time with him when he first came to Los Angeles, makes me smile in memories. May his soul find solace in Heaven and in the embrace of of our Lord.



Luciline Yu

Family