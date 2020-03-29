|
|
Phanetta “Sue”
Stanley
Jan. 9, 1951 - March 27, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Phanetta E. “Sue” Stanley, 69 years old, passed away on Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Sue was born on January 9, 1951 in Downey, CA to the late William and Nadine (McCloud) Braden. She has lived in South Bend and Lakeville most of her life.
Along with her husband, Richard “Rick” Stanley, Sue is survived by her children, Yvonne Carney of South Bend, Cassie Bridwell of Lakeville, and Nicholas Gay of South Bend, five grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Sue was formerly employed with Real Services in the kitchen and delivering newspapers for the South Bend Tribune. Sue also formerly worked at J.A. Food Service where she met her husband. She truly enjoyed working and all of the people she was able to help. She was an entrepreneur and enjoyed refinishing woodworking projects. Sue loved her family and will be missed.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Pastor Vito Rulli will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sue Stanley may be donated to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128-6804 or to National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572. Online condolences may be offered to Sue's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020