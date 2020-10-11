Philip Hojnacki



Sept. 3, 1974 - Oct. 1, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Philip B. Hojnacki, 46, of South Bend, passed away on October 1 after a brief illness. He was born on September 3, 1974, and adopted as an infant by the late William P. Hojnacki and Sandra (Kenney) Hojnacki.



Phil graduated with a BS in Criminal Justice from SPEA at IUSB in 2004. He is survived by his mother, Sandy, his sister, Elaine R. (Jason) Sack, niece and nephew, Mia and Griffin Sack, and Aunt Linda (Charles) Wunsch, all of Charleston, SC; his stepmother, Kathleen of South Bend; stepbrothers, Brendan Fisher of South Bend, Andrew M. (Melissa) Fisher of Knoxville, TN, and Mark (Bridget) Fisher of Evergreen, CO; and stepsisters, Molly K. Fisher of Mexico City and Katherine A. Fisher of Bloomington, IN.



Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the family has decided to hold a private memorial at a later date.





