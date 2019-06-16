Philip J. Makay



July 10, 1954 - June 6, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Philip J. Makay, age 64, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the comfort of his family's presence.



He was born July 10, 1954 in Decatur, Michigan, to John and Lottie Makay. He married Lynn Breckenridge on August 9, 1979 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives.



Philip graduated from Dowagiac High School where he was on the wrestling team. He retired as a Staff Sergeant in the Michigan Army National Guard after 24 years of service, earning the Legion of Merit and over a dozen other awards. The highlight of this service was being mobilized to provide security for the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996. Philip served in the Cassopolis Police Department for 18 years, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He served as a contractor in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom for two years. Philip was an avid Star Trek and James Bond fan. He loved his family, good food, dogs, cigars, computers, and video games.



Philip will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Makay of Cassopolis; daughters, Elaine (Stephen) Green of Edwardsburg, Jeanne Makay of Cassopolis, Joanne Makay of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jacquelyn Makay of Houston, Texas, and Marye (Dennis) Bailey of Niles; sons, David Andrzejewski of Cassopolis, Don (Jude) Makay of Syracuse, New York, Jon Makay of New York, New York, and John Aaron (Lena) Makay of South Bend, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Emily and Mairin Andrzejewski, Makenzie and Marshall Carlton, Lyndon Makay, Alexander Ormiston, Harper and River Makay, and Marek Makielski; one great-grandchild, Kasady; five sisters, Rita, Frannie, Donna, Martha, and Angie; and a host of nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by one sister, Joanne.



Family and friends will gather Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street in Cassopolis before processing to Prospect Hill Cemetery, where Mr. Makay will be accorded full Military Honors. Following the graveside ceremonies everyone is invited to a luncheon in the Lieutenant William E. Lozier VFW Post 10704, 131 South Broadway Street in Cassopolis.



The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Philip to Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Drive, Suite 120, Portage, Michigan 49024-5390. The family would like to extend their appreciation for the heartfelt care given by the staff of Heartland Hospice.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019