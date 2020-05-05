Philip M. Petrie
Jan. 11, 1943 - May 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Philip M. Petrie, 77, lifelong South Bend resident, passed away at 7:00 PM on May 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 11, 1943, in Chicago, IL, to the late John Petrie and Lillian (Copfer) Petrie.
On September 9, 1967, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, in South Bend, Phil married the former Edith (Edie) Klingaman, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 52 years, he is survived by his son, Jonathan (Renee) Petrie of Lafayette, IN and their children, Benjamin and Caroline; and his son, Andrew (Amie) Petrie of Mishawaka, IN and their children, Nathan, Zachary, and Matthew; as well as step-grandchildren, Bennett, Aaron, and Taylor Kinkade.
Phil served his country honorably in the United States Army from March 1964-1966 along with two years active Reserves and two years inactive Reserves. He earned an associate degree from South Bend College of Commerce in 1963. He was employed with Equifax, Inc., from which he retired as a manager after 30 years. He also retired from the South Bend Community School Corporation, driving bus #146. He was also employed part-time at River Park Furniture store.
While a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Phil served on many committees as an Elder. Joining the Clay United Methodist Church in 2012, he volunteered in the ministries of greeter, serving communion, and the food bank. He loved serving in the church, cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame football, his friends and neighbors -- but most of all, he loved his family.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, private family services will be held at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel in South Bend, followed by burial in Highland Cemetery, South Bend. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at Clay United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Phil may be donated to Clay United Methodist Church, 52866 Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN or to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN.
Online condolences may be left for the Petrie family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2020.