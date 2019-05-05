Phillip A. Geerligs



June 8, 1958 - May 2, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Phil Geerligs, 60, of Mishawaka, IN, was lifted up to heaven by our Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019 after a sudden illness at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.



Phil was born on June 8, 1958, in South Bend to Frank and Betty (Mentzer) Geerligs. He married Susan (Conner) Geerligs on July 21, 1979, in Mishawaka.



Phil is deeply loved and missed by his wife, Susan Geerligs; daughter, Sadie (Joshua) Waycaster; son, Garick (Maggie Feifar) Geerligs; sisters, Jackie (Jerry) Minix and Patti (Chuck) Ammerman; brother, John Geerligs as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Jeffrey Auten; and father-in-law, Richard Conner.



Phil was the owner and operator of Phil's Auto Body since October 1984. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Mishawaka from birth and acted as trustee for many years. He played the Carillon bells for the church from youth. Phil was an avid Hummer enthusiast. He was always an adventurer and always took the scenic route!



Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Mishawaka, 201 E. 3rd St., Mishawaka, IN 46544. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, May 8 at 12 p.m. in the church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.



In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to the family of Phil Geerligs, c/o Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka, IN 46544.



