Phillip A. Knox
Jan. 16, 1937 - Dec. 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND - Phillip A. Knox, 82, of South Bend passed away on December 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Phil was born on January 16, 1937 in South Bend to William and Burnetha Knox.
Phil formerly owned Knox Tool and Die in Mishawaka and was a lifetime Moose member.
Phil is survived by his children, Phillip A. Knox of Edwardsburg, MI and Adrianna (Jeff) Boston of Evansville, IN; his grandchildren, Heather (Josh) House, Kevin Knox, and Brogan Knox; his great-grandson, Michael House; and his brother, Larry (Carol) Knox of Cookeville, TN.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Marshall.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1109 Lincolnway West, Osceola, IN 46561 where friends may visit with family two hours before the service. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola. Online condolences may be made to the Knox family at www.cruzfamilyfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019