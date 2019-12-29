Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Knox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip A. Knox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip A. Knox Obituary
Phillip A. Knox

Jan. 16, 1937 - Dec. 26, 2019

SOUTH BEND - Phillip A. Knox, 82, of South Bend passed away on December 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Phil was born on January 16, 1937 in South Bend to William and Burnetha Knox.

Phil formerly owned Knox Tool and Die in Mishawaka and was a lifetime Moose member.

Phil is survived by his children, Phillip A. Knox of Edwardsburg, MI and Adrianna (Jeff) Boston of Evansville, IN; his grandchildren, Heather (Josh) House, Kevin Knox, and Brogan Knox; his great-grandson, Michael House; and his brother, Larry (Carol) Knox of Cookeville, TN.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Marshall.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1109 Lincolnway West, Osceola, IN 46561 where friends may visit with family two hours before the service. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola. Online condolences may be made to the Knox family at www.cruzfamilyfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -