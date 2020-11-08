Phillip Allen
Dec. 2, 1946 - Oct. 30, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Phillip Lee Allen, 73, of South Bend, Indiana, died at home on October 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Bessie Allen, and his infant daughter, Jeanne Marie. He is survived by his four siblings, Nancy (Arnold) Dietz, David Allen, Jimmy (Kathy) Allen, and Becky (Tom) Marks; several nieces and nephews, his beloved wife, Sharyn (nee Coppens) Allen, his daughter, Christy Allen and granddaughters, Lucy De Maio (11) and Joy De Maio (6); and his son, Dan Allen, daughter-in-law Halleen Phu, and their baby due this spring.
Phil was born to Ralph and Bessie in Vincennes, Indiana, on December 2, 1946, and grew up in a house on Apple Road in Osceola. He loved to reminisce about various scrapes and adventures, whether that be going down to the creek, hunting squirrels and rabbits, or throwing stones at the outhouse when his sister was inside. He attended Moran School and found his stride at Penn High School as a high-achieving student and a basketball, cross country, and track and field star. In 2012, Phil was awarded with the Penn High School “Athlete of the Decade” for the 1960s for his many accomplishments: seven Varsity letters, lettering in Cross Country as a freshman, leading the basketball team through championships, and being selected as the All State Guard to the Indiana All-Sectional Basketball Team as a senior, and for his track record that still stands for the 100-yard dash.
Phil graduated Valedictorian from Penn in 1965 and received a full academic-athletic scholarship to Wabash College. He made lifelong friends he loved seeing again at annual reunions for as long as he could attend. Phil majored in speech and psychology, and remained a disciplined, outstanding athlete. As it still states on the Wabash website, he “rewrote Wabash and Little State record books for the sprints,” and earned MVP honors each year for the 100- and 220-yard dashes, long jump, triple jump, and 440-yard and mile relays. As senior captain of the team, he qualified for the NCAA National meet in the 100, 220, and long jump as well as the 440-yard relay team. He is a member of the Wabash College Athletic Hall of Fame and was honored in 2014 when Wabash named the Phil Allen Freshman Newcomer of the Year Award to be given annually. Phil was thrilled to attend the banquet to give a trademark humorous speech and deliver the inaugural award.
Phil graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1969 and earned an NCAA Postgraduate scholarship for his Master's Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University. He joined the National Teacher Corps, then a government initiative for highly trained teachers in disadvantaged school districts to work with the communities they served. Phil taught language arts at Sycamore Middle School in Kokomo, Indiana, from 1971 to 1975, and developed a motivational reading program for his sixth graders that was highlighted in a national publication. Phil also taught at Bingham Elementary School in MIshawaka from 1975-1977.
In 1973, Phil met Sharyn, the love of his life, on a blind date set up by his sister Nancy. He took her to meet his family on his motorcycle the very next day, and married Sharyn within four months. He remained deeply devoted to her for their 47 years of marriage. They loved to spend time together, seeking out family-owned restaurants on their weekly dates and travelling together at least once or twice a year as long as he was able. He loved to make her laugh and surprise her with custom-designed jewelry at holidays and anniversaries. They held onto each other through many challenges, including when their first daughter, Jeanne Marie was born premature and died at 5 weeks old in 1974. They moved to South Bend in 1975, and made their home and family, with their second daughter Christy in 1977 and son Daniel in 1980.
To support his growing family, Phil began his own State Farm agency in 1977 and was a successful insurance agent for 30 years. He always wanted to be helpful, a man many turned to when something went wrong, or when they simply wanted advice for what car or appliance to buy. He retired at the age of 60 with ambitions to write a book. Phil was an amateur historian, a knowledgeable Civil War buff like his father before him. He leaves behind many notebooks filled with his primary research and an unfinished manuscript about a Civil War drummer and his regiment's annual reunions.
At the age of 62, Phil was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. It is a testament to his resilience that it was after this diagnosis that he volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and also began to make detailed line drawings, with the encouragement of his brother David. Much of his art he gave away as gifts - drawing loved ones' homes and having the pictures professionally framed for them. He made many efforts to remain creative and giving in the face of a cruel, physically and mentally debilitating disease, for as long as he possibly could.
Larger than any accomplishment or challenge he faced was Phil's character. He was a patient and generous father, quick with a joke and careful with his advice and attention. He encouraged our dreams, turning half of our basement into a soundproof music studio for his son, and wanting to read everything his daughter wrote. He was happiest when his family was around him, and this never waivered. He was a gifted grandfather, bursting with pride over everything Lucy and Joy would do. They will miss playing pirates, “monster,” basketball, making art, and reading the funnies with Grandpa. Lucy said it well: “Grandpa was the easiest person to feel loved by.” Because he was steadfast, our grief is immense, and our gratitude is great.
The family would especially like to thank Heather, Sarah, and Robbie of Alera Hospice, and Eva of Northwoods Village Memory Care for their attentive care. The children would like to thank their mother Sharyn for several years of caregiving, decision-making, and advocacy, and the gift of surrounding Dad with loved ones at home in his final days. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend is assisting the family with all arrangements. Donations in Phil's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Wabash College, or Alera Hospice. Condolences and memories of Phil can be left at the Palmer Funeral Home website, www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.