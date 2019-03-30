Home

Phillip Bridges

Phillip Bridges Obituary
Phillip Bridges

Oct. 14, 1942 - March 28, 2019

KOONTZ LAKE, IN - Phillip Arthur Bridges, 76, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Bridges was born October 14, 1942 in Charlevoix, MI to Guy and Nellie (Ackley) Bridges and lived at Koontz Lake for 49 years, coming from Texas.

On June 21, 1969 at Odessa, TX, he was married to the former Leona F. Short. Survivors include his wife, Leona and three sisters, Faith (Harold) Knight of Goshen, Phyllis Robbins of Ft. Gratiot, MI, and Joyce (Rob) Swartz of Hot Springs, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Norman Bridges.

Mr. Bridges was a retired teacher with the Oregon-Davis School Corporation. He taught 4th grade for 32 years at Oregon-Davis Elementary where he was a member of the Oregon-Davis Classroom Teachers Association. Mr. Bridges was also a member of the Koontz Lake Missionary Church, the Gideons International, the Monday Night Pickers Blue Grass Band, and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam Era.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. CDT at the Koontz Lake Missionary Church with Pastor Brian Baughman officiating. Burial will follow at the Grovertown Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake and Tuesday at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Koontz Lake Missionary Church, Gideons International, or the Hospice Foundation. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019
