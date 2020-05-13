Phillip C. Dillon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip C. Dillon

Nov. 15, 1946 - May 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - A private service will be held and interment will take place at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Donations may be given to the Center for Hospice Care. Visit the website of Palmer Funeral Homes for the full obituary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved