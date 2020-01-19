|
|
Phillip Deethardt, Sr.
Oct. 17, 1935 - Jan. 15, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Phillip M. Deethardt, Sr., 84, passed away January 15, 2020 at the South Bend Hospice House. He was born October 17, 1935 in Mishawaka, IN to the late John & Helen (Weikamp) Deethardt.
On June 18, 1955 he married Marianne Oldfield; she preceded him in death on January 4, 2019.
Surviving are 3 children, Kathleen (Kyle) Floody, Phillip (Theresa) Deethardt, Jr., and Pamela Deethardt; and 6 grandchildren, Joseph (Amanda), Lesley (Todd), Anthony (Jennie), Olivia, Lilla, and Tyler. Also surviving are 3 great-grandchildren, Addison, Caroline, and Thomas.
Phillip was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and later a supervisor of Air Traffic Control at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. He enjoyed singing in the South Bend-Mishawaka Valleyaires, was a member of Evangel Heights United Methodist Church in South Bend, and enjoyed painting and sketching.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Elkhart Cremation Service has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020