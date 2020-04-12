|
Phillip E. Parker, Sr.
July 28, 1944 - April 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Phillip (Skeeter) Edward Parker, Sr., 75, of South Bend passed away on Sunday, April 5 in his seasonal residence in Ruskin, FL with his loving wife by his side, following an extended illness.
Phillip was born on July 28, 1944 in Menominee, WI to the late Charles and Petra (Peterson) Parker.
In Sparta, WI on April 11, 1984 Phillip married Rose V. (Buchanan) Parker. His loving wife Rose survives along with his daughters: Denise R. Parker of Lafayette, LA, Tia M. (John) Whitesel and Dena L. (Martin) Gamble both of South Bend, and Chelsea (Derek) Crowley of Sun City Center, FL; sons: Phillip E. (Jessica) Parker, III and Del E. (Lorena) Gamble both of South Bend, and Chad (Taylor) Douglas of Mishawaka, twelve loving grandchildren and six loving great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Bev Kulikowski and brother, Chuck (Faye) Parker both of Sparta, WI and numerous nieces and nephews. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Darius, Michael, and Phillip Parker; and sister, Susie Parker.
He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict.
Phillip and Rose moved to the Michiana area in 1984. He was a successful local business owner.
Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very active, loved fishing, bowling, golfing, and was an avid motorcycle rider. Racing, trucking, playing pool, and hunting were just some of his leisure activities. In his free time, you could always find him winning big at the casino. He was a member of the Bowlers Country Club, was a Patriotic Republican, and NRA member.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Phillips name to Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association (14-3) or (20-10).
The family will have a private visitation on Monday, April 13 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend, IN. The family will have a private funeral service at Torkelson Funeral Home, 2224 Superior Avenue, Tomah, WI and burial will follow at Strong's Prairie Cemetery, Arkdale, WI.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020