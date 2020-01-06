Home

Hahn Funeral Home
Phillip Kamerer


1931 - 2019
Phillip Kamerer Obituary
Phillip Kamerer

July 15, 1931 - Dec. 30, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Phillip L. Kamerer, 88, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Neil Kamerer and brother, Dick Kamerer.

Phillip was born on July 15, 1931 in South Bend. Nearly 33 years ago he married Betty Piechocki. Surviving are his wife, Betty; children, Debbie Kuczmanski Ritter, Randy (Lynn) Kuczmanski, Larry Kuczmanski, Kyle Kamerer, and Joel Kamerer; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a Sales Rep for Trinetics and later worked for Meijers on Bremen Highway for 22 years, before he retired. He enjoyed bowling for the Elks #235.

As per Phillip's wishes there will be no services. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to Asera Care Hospice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 6, 2020
