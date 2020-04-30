|
|
Phillip L. Byrdak
Oct. 3, 1963 - April 27, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Phillip L. Byrdak, 56, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at home of natural causes.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held privately on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Swem Chapel, Buchanan, due to current events and public safety. Private burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. A Memorial Celebration will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family or Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger. The family encourages everyone to go to www.swemchapel.com, or call in to leave your condolences and memories for them to reflect on. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan.
Phil was born on October 3, 1963, to John, Sr. and Evelyn Byrdak in Chicago, IL. Professionally, Phil was a meat cutter by trade, starting in Chicago and finishing the last twenty years at Walmart on Portage Road, South Bend. He was an avid sportsman who thoroughly loved the outdoors. Phil enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and was a lifelong fan of the White Sox and Blackhawks. He was a friend to all with his outgoing personality and storytelling. Phil also had a passion for fireworks and shared this with others through his displays. Most of all, he was a proud father and grandfather, and cherished time spent with his family.
Phil is survived by his daughter, Melanie Byrdak; son, Adam (Alyssa) Byrdak; grandson, Wyatt Anderson; and brothers, Michael (Barbara) Byrdak, David Byrdak, and Johnny Byrdak. He was preceded in death by his parents, John, Sr. and Evelyn Byrdak and half-sister, Diane Gruenwald.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020