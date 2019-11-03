|
Phillip N. Haslett
June 1, 1948 - Oct. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Phillip N. (Phil) Haslett, 71, of Geneva, Illinois, formerly of South Bend, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 1, 1948, to William “Keith” and Mary Haslett. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith.
Phil graduated from Penn High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife Jackie of 48 years, son Phillip (Lana) Haslett, daughter Kimberlee (Andy) Freedlund; his grandchildren, Drew, Parker, Will, Payton, and Gus; sister, Karen Gurich; and mother, Mary Haslett.
Phil enjoyed his family to the fullest and loved sharing stories about his 5 grandchildren. Spending time with his wife is something he cherished deeply. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and other activities. Phil was a loyal and dedicated employee. He was quick with a laugh and a “corny one-liner” and knew how to give the tightest hugs possible. He was always looking out for the safety of his loved ones. Those who knew Phil knew he had the biggest heart in the world. He loved a good party where he could let loose and enjoy himself and didn't have an enemy in the world. He enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends. Phil will be deeply missed, and we feel so thankful to have him watching over us.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 3, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 at Tribella Grill, 1900 Mill St., Batavia, IL and on November 17, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 225 Haney Ave., South Bend, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 South Lincoln Street, Batavia, Illinois 60510; or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 225 Haney Ave., South Bend, Indiana 46613.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019