Phillip Norman Sorberg, CW4

Oct. 4, 1949 - Aug. 21, 2019

BAY CITY, MI - Phillip Norman Sorberg, 69, was the son of Bennie and Phyllis Sorberg. Phil graduated from Riley High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army for 31 years earning the prestigious Legion of Merit award. Phil leaves behind his wife, Laura, his mother, sister, Ellen Sorberg, two children, and two grandchildren. Phil was preceded in death by his father and brother Alan. Phil, you are loved and will be deeply missed.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
