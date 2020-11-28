Sister Julia Barry, PHJC
Sept. 10, 1925 - Nov. 23, 2020
DONALDSON, IN -
Sister Julia Barry (Catherine), Poor Handmaid of Jesus Christ (PHJC) died on November 23, 2020 at the Catherine Kasper Home, Donaldson, Indiana. She was 95 years of age.
Sister was born in Belleville, IL to Patrick and Julia (Geehan) who preceded her in death along with her only sibling, Sister Christine Barry, PHJC. Her parents were born in Ireland. Sister is survived by very special cousins.
Sister Julia entered the Poor Handmaid Community on September 8, 1943 and she professed her vows on June 25, 1946. On the occasion of her 70th Jubilee sister stated: “As I reflect on my life, I am grateful for the 70 years of my vowed life as a Poor Handmaid of Jesus Christ. Seventy years ago, I did not realize the journey God had for me, or the plan of ministry He had for me. Now after many years of living in Community, I would gladly do it all over again.”
Sister Julia ministered in a variety of ways over the years, including homemaker, childcare, parish ministry, care for the elderly, and community service. Places of ministry included St. Henry, Chicago, IL; Angel Guardian Orphanage, Chicago, IL; St. Vincent Villa, Fort Wayne, IN; St. John Orphanage, Belleville. IL; St. Boniface, Edwardsville, IL; St. Mary, Edwardsville IL; St. Augustine, Chicago, IL; Holy Angels School, Gary, IN; and 24 years of community service at the PHJC Motherhouse in Donaldson, IN.
She officially retired to Catherine Kasper Home in September 2016 at the Center in Donaldson, IN.
A private visitation was held at the Ancilla Domini Chapel Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11 am EST. The Mass of Resurrection followed in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. EST and burial followed the Liturgy in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Donaldson, IN. The services were livestreamed at: www.poorhandmaids.org/live
.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, PO Box 1, Donaldson, Indiana 46513 or at www.poorhandmaids.org
.
The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com
.