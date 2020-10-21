1/1
Phyllis A. Catanzarite
Phyllis A. Catanzarite

Sept. 20, 1934 - Oct. 16, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Phyllis A. Catanzarite, 86, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born September 20, 1934 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late William and Frances Milczynski. Phyllis was a lifetime resident of the area.

On October 15, 1955 in Mishawaka, Phyllis was united in marriage to Joseph A. Catanzarite who survives.

Phyllis graduated from South Bend Catholic High School in 1953. She was a full-time homemaker. Phyllis worked full-time as a medical assistant at OBGYN and Associates of South Bend. She worked part-time after she had children. She especially enjoyed working Fridays so she could visit with mothers-to-be. Phyllis was a volunteer at St. Joseph Elementary School. She was a member of the St. Joseph Ladies Firemen's Auxilary and of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka.

Along with her husband Joseph, Phyllis is survived by three daughters, Patricia K. (Michael) Bowerman of Leo, Indiana, Julie (Tim) Dawson of Elkhart, and Donita M. (Jim) Barnhart of Mishawaka; one son, Joseph M. (Lori) Catanzarite of Fort Wayne, Indiana, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Timothy Dawson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill St., Mishawaka, IN 46544. Burial will follow Mass at Fairview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 am - 10:30 am at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Contributions may be made in Phyllis's name to the Riley Children's Hospital, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
