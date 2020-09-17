Phyllis A. Chamberlin
July 30, 1938 - Sept. 14, 2020
BREMEN, IN -
Phyllis Ann Chamberlin, 82, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 14, 2020. Phyllis was born July 30, 1938 to Kermit and Edith Smith. Her parents and brother, Paul A. Smith, preceded her in death. Phyllis was a life-long resident of Bremen. She was a 1956 graduate of Bremen High School. After graduation she attended Bethel College and worked at Chamberlin Jewelry Store in Bremen. On October 4, 1958 she married Charles E. “Joe” Chamberlin. Phyllis and Joe raised four children, Linda S. (Max) Huff of Bremen, Joseph A. Chamberlin of Bremen, Daniel Paul (Jessica) Chamberlin of Walkerton, and Scott Allen (Michelle) Chamberlin of Laramie, WY. Phyllis was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Sarah (AJ) Sime of Mishawaka, Matthew (Amanda) Huff of Plymouth, Andrew Huff of Bremen, Jaden, Finn, and Aram Chamberlin of Walkerton, Nolan and Winston Chamberlin of Laramie, WY, Roman, Conrad, and Max Sime of Mishawaka. At a young age Phyllis committed her life to Christ and lived her life with a servant's heart. She was a life-long member of Bremen United Methodist Church. Phyllis served by caring for children and serving meals to the hungry. In addition to raising her own children she operated a child care facility in her home. Her servant's heart and love for children led to the creation of Bremen United Methodist Day Care. She worked for Bremen Public Schools as a teaching assistant for 30 years, implementing the Motor Perception Program. In retirement she continued to attend a wide variety of sporting events, spent the summers water skiing and working in the garden, travelled and loved spending time with family and friends. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic an immediate family-only burial will take place at Bremen Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bremen United Methodist Day Care, 302 Plymouth St., Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
.