Phyllis A. Davis
June 22, 1941 - April 8, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Phyllis A. Davis, 78, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born on June 22, 1941 in White Plains, KY to Gilbert Lloyd and Genon Lee (Whitfield) Estes who preceded her in death along with her oldest brother, Jim.
Phyllis graduated in 1957 from Mishawaka High School where she was a cheerleader and artistic contributor for the Miskodeed yearbook.
She married Jack D. Davis on Valentine's Day, 1969 in Mishawaka. Together they started Daman Products Co., Inc. where she handled administrative duties during the business's beginning years. Following Daman, she worked for Interiors, Etc. in Mishawaka as a floral designer where she gained skills she would later use as an avid home decorator for family and friends.
Phyllis enjoyed antiquing in Shipshewana, listening to Blues music, and getting together once a month to celebrate days good times spent with close friends who preceded her in death, Marsha Hahn, Shirley Weir, and Barb Bunn. Surviving members of “The Barnaby's Bunch” are Connie, Dawn, Judy, Dixie, Pauline, Cammy, Jeannie, Mary Jo, and Chris. You may have seen them. They were the ones laughing the loudest, telling stories of days gone by.
She and Jack also enjoyed hosting ND tailgate parties and traveling to their homes in Arizona and Florida. Additionally, they also traveled overseas to Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.
She is survived by her husband Jack and her children, Brad, Larry, Terri Linsky (Mike), Mike (Connie), and Ryan (Sarah). Also surviving is her sister, Connie Franks (Bill) and her brother, Kim. She will be missed by her grandchildren as well: Jayden, Heather, Mike, Brian, Nicole, Patrick, Dane, Michael, Simon, Marnie, and Jack, along with eleven great-grandchildren.
Private family service will be held with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Third Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544 or Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020