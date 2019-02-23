Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. (Klinedinst) Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis A. (Klinedinst) Smith Obituary
Phyllis A. (Klinedinst) Smith

Feb. 20, 2019

NEW CASTLE, KY - Phyllis A. (Klinedinst) Smith, age 80, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Daughter of the late Lester and Helen Irene (Parker) Klinedinst, she was a Communications Coordinator for a collection agency and a member of New Castle United Methodist Church. Phyllis was noted for her volunteer work & dedicated service with the Senior Citzens Center & Meals on Wheels. She also served as a bus monitor for years. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Smith, and sister, Linda Bottenfield and is survived by daughter, Lora Taylor and Steve of Fisherville; son, Jeffery Smith and Michelle of New Castle and their daughter, Sharai; and sisters, Bonnie Miller of Granger, IN, Connie Stone of Granger, IN, Dianne Smith of Edwardsburg, MI.

Funeral Service is 11 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Prewitt Funeral Home. (Prewitts.com).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to New Castle United Methodist Church or the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now