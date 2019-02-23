Phyllis A. (Klinedinst) Smith



Feb. 20, 2019



NEW CASTLE, KY - Phyllis A. (Klinedinst) Smith, age 80, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Daughter of the late Lester and Helen Irene (Parker) Klinedinst, she was a Communications Coordinator for a collection agency and a member of New Castle United Methodist Church. Phyllis was noted for her volunteer work & dedicated service with the Senior Citzens Center & Meals on Wheels. She also served as a bus monitor for years. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Smith, and sister, Linda Bottenfield and is survived by daughter, Lora Taylor and Steve of Fisherville; son, Jeffery Smith and Michelle of New Castle and their daughter, Sharai; and sisters, Bonnie Miller of Granger, IN, Connie Stone of Granger, IN, Dianne Smith of Edwardsburg, MI.



Funeral Service is 11 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Prewitt Funeral Home. (Prewitts.com).



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to New Castle United Methodist Church or the .