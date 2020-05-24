Phyllis Antisdel
Feb. 5, 1937 - May 20, 2020
NILES, MI - Phyllis Antisdel, 83, of Niles, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was born on February 5, 1937 in Marion, Indiana to the late Edward and Lucy (Bodle) Kepler.
On March 26, 1955 Phyllis married Paul Harrison Antisdel at a ceremony in Niles, Michigan.
Phyllis worked for over twenty years at the former Simplicity Pattern Company in Niles, previously working for Midwest Metal. She was a member of the First Church of Christ Christian in Niles. Phyllis has enjoyed camping, volunteering for the Salvation Army, and social activities with friends, and she was an avid reader. She always looked forward to her time with family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Antisdel Sr.; and a son, Timothy R. Antisdel, as well as seven brothers and six sisters.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Beverly (Lee) Dick of South Bend, Dorothy (Tony) Servantes of Flint, and Paul (J'Andra) Antisdel of South Bend; and four grandchildren, Ashley (Drew) Nyquist, Joshua Dick, Leah and Elijah Antisdel.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles with a time of visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The funeral services will be streamed and available for viewing on our website.
Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis' memory to First Church of Christ Christian, 2240 Yankee Street, Niles, Michigan 49120.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.