Phyllis Bell Rozanski
July 3, 1935 - July 16, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Phyllis Bell Rozanski, age 85, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Tanglewood Trace Senior Living Center. Services will be held at Kaniewski Funeral in South Bend, IN at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m Wednesdsay in the funeral home.
Phyllis Jean “PJ” Bell was born in Mishawaka, Indiana, on July 3, 1935, the second child of Russell and Venice (Burrus) Bell. She married Ernest “Rozy” Rozanski on October 26, 1957, and they shared 37 years of marriage before his death in April 1995. She is survived by her children, Shelley (Kevin) Lesniewicz of Wendell, NC and Scott (Elizabeth) Rozanski of Collierville, TN; and grandchildren, Kera Lesniewicz and Julia, Abbey, and Matthew Rozanski. Also surviving are her sister, Carole Ruff and Terry (Judy) Bell, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her grandson, Adam Lesniewicz, her sister, JoAnn Bell Bowers, and brother, Gary Bell.
Phyllis attended Central High School and enjoyed planning her class reunions. She was a member of Corpus Christi Church. She served the community for many years, first on the board of the local March of Dimes chapter, followed by volunteering for over 10 years at Ronald McDonald Family Room at Memorial Hospital. She also volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry.
Phyllis loved spending time with her grandchildren taking them to the movies and zoos. She also loved to travel and managed to visit most of the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii. Aunt Phyl taught all the little ones in the family, “How big are you? SO BIG!” Everyone she knew felt her kind, giving heart and feisty spirit.
Memorial contributions may be made to A Rosie Place for Children, 53131 Quince Rd., South Bend, IN 46628, or visit their website at www.arosieplace.org
.