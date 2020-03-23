|
|
Phyllis E. Hankins
June 25, 1932 - March 20, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Phyllis Elma Hankins, 87, of Mishawaka passed away at 1:50 p.m. Friday, March 20 in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was born June 25, 1932 in South Bend to the late Irene and Fred Blain and was a lifetime area resident. On September 16, 1950 as Phyllis E. Blain she married Glenn C. Hankins, who preceded her in death, April 2, 1997. She was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey E. Hankins and a brother, Rodney Blain. She is survived by her sons, Michael E. Hankins of Mishawaka, Timothy A. Hankins (Lisa) of Indianapolis, IN, and James E. Hankins of South Bend; three grandchildren, Alexandra, Andrew, and James Hankins; three great-grandchildren, Keogh, Ivie, and Marrabella; one sister, Patricia Plank of South Bend; a brother, Richard Blain (Kathy) of South Bend; and a sister-in-law, Jacqueline D. Hankins of South Bend.
Phyllis was a lifetime homemaker who lived to entertain and feed family and friends with culinary delights. She was an avid card player and loved to fish and bowl.
Cremation will take place. Private family services will be held at a later date. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Phyllis' name may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, c/o Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 23, 2020