Phyllis E. Swihart



August 21, 1930 - March 1, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Phyllis E. Swihart, 88, of South Bend, IN passed away at 8:11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Memorial Hospital as a result of a house fire. She was born on August 21, 1930 in Plymouth, IN to the late John J. and Martha (Thacker) Milner. On June 22, 2011 in South Bend, IN, she married Charles D. Jones, who survives.



Phyllis is also survived by her daughter, Dawn Swihart of North Liberty, IN; sister, Marlene Feitz of South Bend, IN; and brother, Roger (Wanda) Milner of Plymouth, IN. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Swihart on August 7, 2017.



Phyllis was a lifelong area resident. She worked as an admitting clerk for Memorial Health Systems, retiring in 2002 after eighteen years of service. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and attended the Church of Christ.



A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. TODAY, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth, IN. Pastor Tim Stewart will officiate. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family.



Contributions in memory of Phyllis Swihart may be offered to Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46614.