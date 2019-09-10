|
Phyllis G. Wordinger
July 29, 1926 - Sept. 6, 2019
HARTSVILLE, TN - Phyllis G. Wordinger, 93, formerly of South Bend, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Hartsville, TN. Phyllis was born on July 29, 1926 in South Bend, IN as the daughter of Frederick and Edith (Landry) Stanage. She married Thomas Caparell on March 17, 1946 in Georgia and later went on to marry Otho Wordinger, on February 14, 1976 in South Bend, IN. Otho preceded her in death on August 1, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ethel Hickman, Phillip Stanage, Marie Sandefur, Richard Stanage, Robert Stanage, Kenneth Stanage, and Frederick Stanage; as well as her former husband, Thomas Caparell.
Surviving Phyllis are her sons, Donald (Kelly) Caparell and Gary Wordinger; daughter, Sue (Robert) Schaffner; five grandchildren, Keldon, Hillary, Ann, Thomas, and Shawn; five great-grandchildren, Kollin, Kayle, Kyle, Kelsey, and Courtney; great-great-grandchildren, Roan, Macie, Oliver, and Caroline; her sister, Arvilla “Pat” Landreth as well as many other extended family members.
Phyllis worked as the head hostess for the Morris Inn on the University of Notre Dame's campus for 33 years before retiring in 1988. During her tenure she welcomed seven Presidents and other dignitaries.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, September 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka and one hour prior to the service. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13 in Hahn Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis's name to St. Joseph County VA Clinic, 1540 Trinity Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019